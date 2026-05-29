Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Prash Shenoy, Certified Market Expert

Moduly Global | Morning Blend
Posted

Prash Shenoy, Founder Moduly Global and Vice President of Growth Marketing — Marrina Decisions

Prash Shenoy is a Market Certified Expert and Vice President of Growth Marketing at Marrina Decisions, a marketing automation managed services firm that serves as a dedicated extended team for companies looking to streamline their marketing operations and campaign execution. 

For more information, visit modulyglobal.ai

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Top Talent International

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com