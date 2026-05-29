Prash Shenoy, Certified Market Expert

Prash Shenoy, Founder Moduly Global and Vice President of Growth Marketing — Marrina Decisions

Prash Shenoy is a Market Certified Expert and Vice President of Growth Marketing at Marrina Decisions, a marketing automation managed services firm that serves as a dedicated extended team for companies looking to streamline their marketing operations and campaign execution.

For more information, visit modulyglobal.ai

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