Whenever you pick up a magazine, turn on the TV or open up a social media app, you see and hear about the latest beauty trends, but who dictates these trends? Well, that would be the beauty industry, and one of the biggest trend forecasting events of the year is happening in just a few weeks right here in Florida.

Premiere Orlando is back for its 32nd year, and it is the beauty industry’s biggest weekend of education. The show is for beauty professionals and students across all categories like hair and barbering. There are more than 750 complimentary education classes across every major category.

Tickets for Premiere Orlando are $100 for professionals and $80 for students and the show returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando May 30 through June 1. You can get your tickets by visiting PremiereOrlandoShow.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Premiere Beauty Orlando

