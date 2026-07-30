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Preparing For the Next Disaster with Your Pets

Find out how to helps animals when disaster hits.
Humane World for Animals | Morning Blend
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How are you protecting your pets before a natural disaster? Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, has spent decades deploying to some of the world's most devastating crises - from hurricanes and earthquakes to floods and wildfires - saving tens of thousands of animals. Kitty Block, President and CEO, shares about their mission and what you need to know when disaster strikes.

For more information, visit humaneworld.org/disasters.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Humane World for Animals

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