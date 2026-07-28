Prepping Your Child for Testing Season

Tampa Bay parents know college admissions aren’t what they used to be. In this segment, Tampa native and SAT coach Carson Flowers explains why schools like UF, FSU and even UCF have become so competitive, and how Florida’s Bright Futures scholarship can still make college affordable if families know the exact SAT scores and deadlines to aim for. He’ll walk through his simple “Map, Master, Mock” method any student can use at home to build a clear study plan and start raising their score without endless stress or expensive guesswork.

As a special thank‑you to Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend viewers, Carson is giving free access to his Florida Bright Futures Parent Playbook and a live online SAT Score Map Session, where parents can see whether their teen is on track and what to do next. Viewers can claim their spot at fltestprep.com/blend.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Test Prep

