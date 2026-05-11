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Prime Video's "It's Not Like That"

We sit down with the two stars of Amazon's new series.
it's not like that | Morning Blend
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It’s Not Like That, the new Prime Video family drama, follows Malcolm (Scott Foley), a pastor who is a recently widowed dad of three. Lori (Erinn Hayes) is newly divorced with two teens. Their families once did everything together, but now Malcolm and Lori must navigate their newly minted singledom with parenthood. Is this the beginning of a love story? It’s not like that. Or is it?

At its core, It’s Not Like That is a universal, character-driven family drama about love, loss, and starting over. From Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, known for beloved classics like Life As We Know It and Parenthood, the series explores multigenerational family dynamics and the complexities of rebuilding life after loss. The show blends heartfelt drama with warmth and humor, focusing on connection, second chances, and the realities of modern family life.

It's Not Like That
Launches Globally
Friday, May 15th
on Prime Video

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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