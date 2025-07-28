Prodigy Cultural Arts Turns 25!

In 2000, the University Area CDC (UACDC) launched the Prodigy® Cultural Arts Program, a researched-based prevention program for youth ages 5-17, equip youth with life skills that will develop lifelong positive habits for future success. In recent years, programming has expanded to include arts classes for adults. Arts programs are free and open to everyone. More info: www.UACDC.org [uacdc.org]. 813.558.5212
In 2000, the University Area CDC (UACDC) launched the Prodigy® Cultural Arts Program, a researched-based prevention program for youth ages 5-17, equip youth with life skills that will develop lifelong positive habits for future success. In recent years, programming has expanded to include arts classes for adults. Arts programs are free and open to everyone. More info: www.UACDC.org [uacdc.org]. 813.558.5212
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com