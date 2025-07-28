Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Prodigy Cultural Arts Turns 25!

Prodigy Cultural Arts at the University Area CDC provides arts programs to all ages
In 2000, the University Area CDC (UACDC) launched the Prodigy® Cultural Arts Program, a researched-based prevention program for youth ages 5-17, equip youth with life skills that will develop lifelong positive habits for future success. In recent years, programming has expanded to include arts classes for adults. Arts programs are free and open to everyone. More info: www.UACDC.org [uacdc.org]. 813.558.5212

