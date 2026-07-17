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Providing Healthcare to Older Adults: ArchWell Health

Find out how the Pink Letter Project is promoting breast cancer awareness.
Archwell Health | Morning Blend
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ArchWell Health is a national healthcare company dedicate to improving the lives of older adults through exceptional primary care. They succeed with a focus on personal engagement and sincere, caring member relationships. They see people, not patients and provide longer appointment times. Their care teams listen, communicate, and care for the best outcomes for each patient.

Their "Pink Letter Project Day" kicked off July 15th and is a three-month initiative focused on breast cancer awareness and a push for women to get their regular/annual screen early. This event is now in its 4th year, and has been normalizing conversations around breast health. Through broad and proactive communications, ArchWell Health's care teams drive awareness and engage with members in many ways to bring awareness to breast cancer.

You can find them at archwellhealth.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

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