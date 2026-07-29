Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Providing Veterinarian Care for Your Pets

Providing emergency care for your pets.
VEG ER for Pets | Morning Blend
Posted

Avoid the guessing game and don't delay. From accident wounds to pets getting sick to complex surgeries, VEG ER for Pets is the place to go with any kind of pet - even exotics - for any pet emergency. Dr. Holly Dutton, Medical Director of VEG ER for Pets North Tampa sits down with Morning Blend to talk about how their clinic is different than your typical vet care.

To find more information go to veg.com to find your nearest location.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: VEG ER for Pets

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com