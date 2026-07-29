Providing Veterinarian Care for Your Pets

Avoid the guessing game and don't delay. From accident wounds to pets getting sick to complex surgeries, VEG ER for Pets is the place to go with any kind of pet - even exotics - for any pet emergency. Dr. Holly Dutton, Medical Director of VEG ER for Pets North Tampa sits down with Morning Blend to talk about how their clinic is different than your typical vet care.

To find more information go to veg.com to find your nearest location.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: VEG ER for Pets

