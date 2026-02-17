Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Publix Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting the Gasparilla Distance Classic

It is not too late to sign up for the race!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

We're counting down to one of Tampa Bay's biggest and most beloved race weekends. Publix Supermarkets has been a proud partner of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic since 1999, supporting both adult and youth runners every step of the way.

Hannah Herring from Publix Supermarkets is here to talk community, commitment, and the excitement as race weekend nears!

The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is happening February 21 & 22. There's a 5K, 8K, 15K, Half Marathon & Pepperjack’s Hot Diggity Dog Walk. For more information, visit RunGasparilla.com.

