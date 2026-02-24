Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Celebrates 49th Year With Another Successful Run Along Bayshore

We recap the amazing races this past weekend.
We are on the heels of another successful Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. It couldn't have been a more beautiful day to run along Bayshore in the city's premier event.

Susan Hamerling and Jeff Downey join us to celebrate the milestone.

