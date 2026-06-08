QVC Celebrates a Milestone

QVC, a pioneer and leader in live social shopping, is celebrating 40 years since the brand started live video shopping on TV – and they’ve been innovating this retail model ever since. To mark the milestone, QVC, a top selling brand on TikTok Shop, is hosting an exclusive eight-hour TikTok Shop Super Brand Day event from NYC on June 17. In addition, customers can celebrate all month long by shopping limited-time anniversary offers on QVC.com, joining in on live streamed events, watching all new original content and more.

Join us on the QVC channel, QVC.com [edge.prnewswire.com], the QVC App [edge.prnewswire.com], QVC+ and HSN+ [edge.prnewswire.com] streaming app and QVC on TikTok [edge.prnewswire.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: QVC

