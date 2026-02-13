Racing Corgis Make Debut at 2026 Florida State Fair With High-Speed Cuteness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Florida State Fair

Making their debut at the Florida State Fair, the "Fast and Furriest" are delivering high-speed cuteness as corgis compete for the crown in the Freedom Dash racing event.

The Racing Corgis: Freedom Dash brings a new level of entertainment to the 2026 Florida State Fair, featuring the beloved short-legged breed in competitive racing action. The event showcases these energetic dogs as they dash toward the finish line in pursuit of victory.

Fairgoers can catch the corgi racing action multiple times daily now through February 16. The races are scheduled for 1:45pm, 4:30pm, and 6:45pm, giving visitors several opportunities to witness the adorable competition throughout each day.

The Florida State Fair runs now through February 16. For schedules, events, and tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.