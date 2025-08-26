Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day Event in Clearwater Honoring Beloved Pets Aug. 28

On Thursday, August 28, 2025, DARE (Dachshund Adoption Rescue &amp; Education) and The New Barker dog magazine will host a special community gathering in honor of Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day.
Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day | Morning Blend
Posted

On Thursday, August 28, DARE (Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education) and The New Barker dog magazine will host a heartfelt evening of remembrance for pets who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

The free event is happening from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube in Clearwater. It will offer comfort, healing, and connection to those mourning their beloved animals.

There will be live music by Nashville recording artist Brittany Moore, on-site counseling support, special pet blessings, and a luminous Lighted Luminary Ceremony. Guests can personalize luminaries with their pet’s name and message in a peaceful reflection area before joining a sunset procession to honor their companions.

The event is free to attend, and the luminaries are complimentary to the first 100 guests, but you must RSVP to reserve your luminary: TicketTailor.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com