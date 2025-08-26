Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day Event in Clearwater Honoring Beloved Pets Aug. 28

On Thursday, August 28, DARE (Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education) and The New Barker dog magazine will host a heartfelt evening of remembrance for pets who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

The free event is happening from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube in Clearwater. It will offer comfort, healing, and connection to those mourning their beloved animals.

There will be live music by Nashville recording artist Brittany Moore, on-site counseling support, special pet blessings, and a luminous Lighted Luminary Ceremony. Guests can personalize luminaries with their pet’s name and message in a peaceful reflection area before joining a sunset procession to honor their companions.

The event is free to attend, and the luminaries are complimentary to the first 100 guests, but you must RSVP to reserve your luminary: TicketTailor.com.