R'Club Celebrates 50 Years of Providing Childcare to Working Families

R'Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1976 in response to a critical need for supervised programs for children of working families, R’Club began as a small initiative serving “latchkey” students. Today, it is the region’s largest nonprofit childcare provider, serving more than 4,000 children daily across more than 45 locations and overlay services. Over the years, R’Club has expanded its offerings to include preschool, VPK, before- and after-school care, middle school programs and specialized services for children with unique needs.
WWW.RClub.Net [rclub.net] Main Office: 4140 49th Street North St. Petersburg, FL 33709 Phone: 727-578-5437 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RClubChildCareInc [facebook.com] Instagram: @rclubchildcare