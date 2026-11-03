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Ready Your Wands for a New Season of Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

Check out these Harry Potter inspired baking challenges.
Wizards of Baking | Morning Blend
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Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking returns to Food Network for a new season and is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic first film in the series. The new season introduces a tournament twist with four teams of three, each representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Comprised of returning competitors, each team will feature cake artists, bakers, and pastry chefs, who have previously proven their talent and passion for Harry Potter, though none has ever lifted the Wizards of Baking Cup in victory.

The show premieres Nov. 4th at 8pm ET on Food Network and HBO Max.

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