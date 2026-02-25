Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

ReCoat Revolution Tampa Restores Floors in One Day With Dust-Free, Family-Safe Process

We discuss how easy it can be to transform your floors.
ReCoat Revolution of Tampa | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: ReCoat Revolution

If your floors look like they could use a good scrubbing but you don't have time to get rid of weeks of dust and odor, there's a faster, cleaner way to bring them back to life. And it only takes one day.

Greg Johnston, owner and operator of ReCoat Revolution Tampa, joins us to explain how their proprietary Clean ReCoat Process is changing the floor restoration industry.

For more information, visit ReCoatRevolution.com/Locations/Tampa-FL or call 813-504-0815. Right now, if you mention the Morning Blend, you'll get a free in-home floor evaluation plus $200 off any ReCoat service.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com