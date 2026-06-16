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REEL Good Dads Annual Fishing Event

Cast a line this weekend.
Reel Good Dads | Morning Blend
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University Area CDC invites families, with a special emphasis on dads and father figures, to celebrate Father’s Day with a special fishing event!

The day will be filled with learning, food, and fun in this third annual REEL Good Dads event. Attendees will experience free fishing tutorials, family-friendly games, exciting giveaways, resource tables, and multiple food trucks.

Free Event Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harvest Hope Park, 13704 N. 20th St., Tampa

More info about University Area CDC is available at www.UACDC.org [uacdc.org]. Reel Good Dads is presented by University Area CDC, Aetna Better Health of Florida, Impowered Minds, Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, Bass Pro Shops and Tampa Family Health Centers. More information is available by contacting Julian Gines, 813.558.5212 x401 or JGines@UACDC.org

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