Refresh Medical CEO Jay Feinberg joins Morning Blend to discuss what patients should know before choosing medical aesthetic treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, telehealth prescriptions and wellness care. From questionable “preventative Botox” claims to the importance of bloodwork, real injectables and emergency filler safety, Refresh Medical is sharing how patients can make safer, more informed decisions about their health, beauty and aesthetic treatment options.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness

