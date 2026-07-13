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Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness

Refresh Medical | Morning Blend
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Refresh Medical CEO Jay Feinberg joins Morning Blend to discuss what patients should know before choosing medical aesthetic treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, telehealth prescriptions and wellness care. From questionable “preventative Botox” claims to the importance of bloodwork, real injectables and emergency filler safety, Refresh Medical is sharing how patients can make safer, more informed decisions about their health, beauty and aesthetic treatment options.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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