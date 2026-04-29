Refresh Your Spring Beauty Routine with IT Cosmetics!

Desiree Zirolli, Director of Education at IT Cosmetics and QVC veteran, shares her expertise on how beauty routines should evolve for mature skin and the must-have products to achieve a refreshed, hydrated look for spring.

She highlights two essential, skin-loving multitaskers: IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, the #1 SPF foundation in America with 7-in-1 key benefits, and Confidence in a Cream, the ultra-hydrating moisturizer, designed to address 10 key signs of aging and leave skin with a healthy-looking radiance.

Find out how these best-selling formulas you trust and love are now more accessible than ever with new, lower prices at itcosmetics.com [google.com] [google.com] [google.com] [google.com] and participating retailers.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: IT Cosmetics

