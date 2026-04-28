April is Financial Literacy Month and Regions Bank's focus this year is helping students and young adults build financial confidence.

Simple habits make a big difference early on, including creating a basic budget, tracking spending, building an emergency fund, avoiding lifestyle creep, and using credit wisely to support long-term financial goals.

Regions Bank offers no-cost, accessible financial education tools such as Regions Greenprint On-The-Go and the Regions Next Step program to help more young adults create personalized financial plans and learn essential money skills at their own pace.

For more information, visit regions.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Regions Bank

