Regions Bank is recognizing June as National Homeownership Month by highlighting no-cost homeownership resources, financial education and mortgage guidance--all designed to help people, including first-time homeowners, nagivate the process.

Regions Next Step is the bank's no-cost financial wellness program, and it provides a comprehensive digital hub, known as the Homeowners Resource Center, for people.

Financial education is a key priority for Regions Bank. A Regions Greenprint plan is a no-cost, personalized plan, to help people achieve their financial goals, like homeownership.

For more information, visit Regions.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Regions Bank

