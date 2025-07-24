Register Now: Fall 2025 Learn To Play Programs with the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning is excited to announce that registration is now open for their Fall 2025 Learn To Play Programs, aimed at introducing the joys of hockey to children aged 4 to 10.

Starting September 20, the programs will take place across seven locations in the Tampa Bay Area, offering both boys and girls a chance to learn the fundamentals of the game. It includes all necessary hockey equipment and features eight weekly one-hour sessions.

Participants will benefit from the expertise of Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni, including former players Mathieu Garon, Jassen Cullimore, Dave Andreychuk, and Brian Bradley, as well as special guests from the Lightning organization.

In addition to the traditional Learn To Play offerings, the Lightning Hockey Development team is proud to provide Adaptive Learn To Play programs tailored specifically for children with disabilities, ensuring that all kids can experience the joy of hockey.

For more details and to register for the programs, visit LightningHockeyDevelopment.com/LearnToPlay.