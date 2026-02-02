Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Registration is Open Now for Patel Conservatory Summer Camps

We talk about summer camps for the kidos.
Year-round, Straz Center's Patel Conservatory offers the finest in performing arts education, and in the summer, all kinds of camps and classes are also on the table! And you don't have to be a child to participate. Classes are available for adults as well as youngsters. More info: www.PatelConservatory.org [patelconservatory.org]

