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Relationship Advice with Dr. Gina

We discuss how to avoid this issue plaguing many couples.
Roommate Couple Syndrome | Morning Blend
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"Roommate Syndrome" doesn't mean the relationship is over. Many couples panic when the excitement fades, but the absence of butterflies doesn’t necessarily mean the relationship is failing. Every long-term relationship transitions from passion to partnership. The key is making sure friendship doesn’t replace romance.
Dr. Gina. psychotherapist, relationship expert, and founder of Amora Matchmaking shares some tips on how to keep that spark in your relationship when you have fallen into a lull.

Amoramatchmaker.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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