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Reproductive Medicine Group | PMOS Awareness Month

PMOS affects 1 in 10 women of reproductive age.
PMOS Awareness Month | Morning Blend
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In a major shift for women’s health, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — one of the leading causes of infertility in women — has officially been renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), reflecting growing recognition that the condition extends far beyond the ovaries.

Affecting an estimated 1 in 10 women of reproductive age, the disorder has long been misunderstood and underdiagnosed, with many patients experiencing symptoms for years before receiving answers. Experts say the new name better captures the condition’s full-body hormonal and metabolic impacts, including insulin resistance, weight changes, cardiovascular risks, inflammation, and mental health challenges — not just fertility concerns.

As conversations around fertility, hormone health, and metabolic disorders continue to grow, Dr. Besty McCormick, reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist at the Reproductive Medicine Group (RMG) discusses what this major reclassification means for women in Tampa and beyond, including how the PMOS name change better reflects the condition and fertility options for those with the condition who may be struggling to conceive.

For more information, visit floridafertility.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Reproductive Medicine Group

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