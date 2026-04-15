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Rhonda Shear Launches a New Roku Channel

Rhona is having a special event in the Bay area.
Rhonda Shear | Morning Blend
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Rhonda Shear is launching a NEW Roku channel, The Up All Night Network, this Friday, April 17th. The network will highlight new filmmakers, shows, and talent alongside nostalgic content plus new Up All Night shows. Snuggle in for horror, comedy, and campy fun that'll keep you Up All Night!

Learn more about all things Rhonda at rhondashearupallnight.com! Visit Rhonda at Tampa Bay Screams May 8th from 3-10 and the 9th from 11-6 at the Holiday Inn St.Petersburg/Clearwater

Follow Rhonda @rhondashear on socials Submit your film or show to The Up All Night Network at upallnightroku@gmail.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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