Rhonda Shear's up All Night Returns This Halloween on Kings of Horror

Up All Night, the cult-favorite late-night movie showcase hosted by Rhonda Shear that lit up USA Network from 1989 to 1998, is making its long-awaited return.

The revival comes through a partnership between Shear Enterprises, LLC and Kings of Horror, a streaming platform with over 1.5 million subscribers. The new Up All Night premieres October 25—just in time for Halloween—with monthly specials to follow featuring surprise celebrity guests. Rhonda will also be chatting live with fans during the October 25 watch party. A defining voice of ’90s late-night TV, Shear returns as host, ambassador, and creative partner, filming in her own production studio.

Viewers can watch at: KingsofHorror.com/UpAllNight.

"Up All Night was never just a show—it was an attitude... and maybe a little eyeliner, cleavage, and sarcasm," said Shear. "Now we’re back—louder, sassier, and somehow even funnier. Teaming up with Kings of Horror means we’re not just dusting off VHS tapes—we’re throwing a full-on horror house party. We’ve got a killer team of writers, comedians, and production partners ready to unleash all-new skits, twisted characters, and laugh-your-ass-off moments.”

Produced at Shear Media Studios in Tampa Bay on custom nostalgia-dipped sets, the revival mixes live events, themed comedy, guest appearances, and celebrity drop-ins on a rebuilt iconic set—paired with films from the Kings of Horror library and original scores by John Brennan.

"We’re thrilled to bring Rhonda and Up All Night into the Kings of Horror family," said Richard Signeski, CEO of Blue Sky Media, LLC, the parent company of Kings of Horror. "This partnership blends her legendary fan base with our global horror community—and together we’re building something special."

"Working with Rhonda on this revival feels like lightning in a bottle," said Patrick Farmer, Programming Director at Kings of Horror. "We’re not just resurrecting a classic—we’re turning it into a late-night party. Up All Night has always been about fun, connection, and offbeat movies."

Farmer added: "It’s also a platform for discovery—spotlighting indie filmmakers and giving new titles the showcase they deserve. Partnering with Rhonda blends nostalgia with a pipeline for the next generation of cult classics."

The series will spotlight indie horror from grassroots DIY to festival standouts, alongside cult classics and premieres. The creative team includes scream queens Linnea Quigley and Felissa Rose, musician John Brennan, special guest/comedic actor Yuki, and filmmaker Richard Gabai.

Not only will the show reconnect Rhonda with her legions of Up All Night fans, it will also introduce her to a new generation who discovered her as the award-winning lingerie mogul behind Rhonda Shear Intimates and the Ahh Bra infomercial sensation.

“I can’t believe Up All Night premiered 30 years ago—this new incarnation is going to blow my longtime fans out of the water—and trust me, we will be dragging a whole new generation into some late-night chaos they didn’t know they needed," exclaimed Shear.