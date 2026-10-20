"Ride Your Life" by Vance M. Patterson

At 32, Vance Patterson had lost his businesses and his home and owed the IRS more than $50,000. Over the next four decades he started 25 companies, co-founded Patterson Fan Company and twice made the INC 500 list. Now he has put the lessons, the failures as much as the wins, into Ride of Your Life, a business memoir told from the driver’s seat of his 1971 Chevelle SS 454. Every chapter ends with a Takeaway for students, managers and anyone thinking about taking the leap.

Learn more at RideOfYourLifeBook.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Parker Publishers

