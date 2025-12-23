Ring in the New Year with Red Mesa Cantina!

Ring in New Year’s Eve 2026 at Red Mesa Cantina with two experiences in one — a gorgeous rooftop cocktail party with sweeping views of downtown St. Petersburg, plus a ballroom celebration under the Cantina lights. Event: NYE at Red Mesa Cantina – Ring in 2026 Downtown St. Petersburg 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM 21+ | Festive cocktail attire encouraged

The event features three New Year’s Eve specialty cocktails on display for visual discussion, a fun Crown Royal throne chair photo-op, and a festive, elevated party atmosphere without the usual NYE price tag.

For upcoming events and announcements, you can always keep in touch at redmesagroup.com. Tickets: bit.ly/CantinaNYE2026