Ring in the New Year with Red Mesa Cantina!

We make some delicious drinks in the kitchen.
Ring in New Year’s Eve 2026 at Red Mesa Cantina with two experiences in one — a gorgeous rooftop cocktail party with sweeping views of downtown St. Petersburg, plus a ballroom celebration under the Cantina lights. Event: NYE at Red Mesa Cantina – Ring in 2026 Downtown St. Petersburg 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM 21+ | Festive cocktail attire encouraged

The event features three New Year’s Eve specialty cocktails on display for visual discussion, a fun Crown Royal throne chair photo-op, and a festive, elevated party atmosphere without the usual NYE price tag.

For upcoming events and announcements, you can always keep in touch at redmesagroup.com. Tickets: bit.ly/CantinaNYE2026

