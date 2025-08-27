Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rising Prescription Costs Add Pressure for Families This Back-to-School Season

As back-to-school season begins, families are facing more than the cost of supplies—prescription drug prices are soaring. From insulin to EpiPens, the rising costs of lifesaving medications are hitting parents hard. Emily Lampkin, Founder of the Women Leaders Series, joins us to discuss what is behind the increases and what can be done to bring relief.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance

