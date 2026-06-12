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ROC THE BLOC presents the 6th Annual Juneteenth Festival

Let's heal the world.
R.O.C. The Block | Morning Blend
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ROC THE BLOC presents the 6th Annual Juneteenth Festival from June 15th-20th with a series of events at Raymond James Stadium and Top Golf.

Use code: ROCTHEBLOCK for 19% off Cultural Couture Ball tickets & Top Golf Group Tickets

Use code: JUNETEENTH for 19% off VIP tickets & Group Tickets

Tickets at https://www.roctheblockinc.com/

ROC THE BLOCK INC. is a community-focused 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to reconditioning communities through cultural celebration, historical education, and active community engagement. By organizing dynamic events and festivals, such as the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival, we honor our shared heritage, foster unity, and inspire awareness of our shared history. Our mission is to create inclusive spaces that educate, entertain, and uplift, while also empowering local businesses by providing opportunities to showcase their goods and services. Through these events, we attract tourists to local areas, contributing to the growth of the media, transportation, hospitality, and tourism sectors, and ensuring lasting economic and cultural impact for the region.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com