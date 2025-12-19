Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We talk about a great show coming to the Bay area.
Posted

Rockapella Christmas will be at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Saturday, December 20 at 8 pm. For their Christmas show, a cappella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like Silver Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and Winter Wonderland with their original holiday hits such as Hold Out For Christmas, The Hope We Hold and more. Tickets are on sale now and available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].

