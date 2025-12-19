For their Christmas show, a cappella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like Silver Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and Winter Wonderland with their original holiday hits such as Hold Out For Christmas, The Hope We Hold and more. Since the early ’90s, when they first achieved national television fame on PBS’s Where In The World Is, Carmen Sandiego?, Rockapella has toured the globe and released many albums including A Rockapella Holiday, Christmas, Comfort & Joy, Jams Vol. 1 & 2 and more.

Rockapella Christmas will be at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Saturday, December 20 at 8 pm. For their Christmas show, a cappella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like Silver Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and Winter Wonderland with their original holiday hits such as Hold Out For Christmas, The Hope We Hold and more. Tickets are on sale now and available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].

