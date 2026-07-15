On Friday, July 24, Jannus Live in St. Petersburg will host a Rocks The Cure benefit concert featuring national artists Vertical Horizon, Tonic, and Dunedin’s own First of the Day, with proceeds supporting pediatric cancer research and family support.

Rocks The Cure, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit was founded by Ken Jewell, a professional financial planner by day and musician by night, who discovered the power of music to do good after a former bandmate’s wife was diagnosed with cancer. During a reunion performance, the band passed the hat to raise money and was deeply moved by the generosity of the audience. That moment inspired Jewell to create a different kind of fundraiser.

Instead of another stuffy black-tie event, Rocks The Cure gives people a night of live music, community, and purpose while raising money for children and families facing cancer. After researching the need, Jewell chose pediatric cancer as the organization’s focus because of the urgent demand for greater awareness, family support, and research funding. RTC has raised roughly $150,000 in its first three years.

cks the Cure Benefit Concert featuring Vertical Horizon, Tonic and First Of The Day to Benefit Rocks the Cure Fri, July 24th - 6:00 Jannus Live, St. Petersburg Tickets https://www.ticketweb.com/event/vertical-horizon-tonic-and-first-jannus-live-tickets [ticketweb.com]