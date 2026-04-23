Ronald McDonald House Honors Super Kids and Super Siblings

Ronald McDonald House Tampa Bay is proud to celebrate our annual Super Kids Campaign in honor of Superhero Day on April 28. This campaign highlights the strength, resilience, and courage of the children and families we serve—our real-life superheroes. At RMH Tampa Bay, we keep families close during some of the most difficult times in their lives, providing comfort, community, and essential support. Families with children receiving medical care often travel far from home, facing emotional and financial stress. We provide a place to stay, meals, and a supportive environment so families can focus entirely on their child’s care and healing.

By removing everyday burdens like housing and meals, we allow families to focus on what matters most: their child. Our community makes this possible through donations, volunteerism, and partnerships. Call to Action Join us in celebrating our Super Kids and Super Siblings this April. You can support families by donating, volunteering, or helping us share their stories. Visit https://ronaldmcdonaldhousetb.org/donate/ [ronaldmcdonaldhousetb.org] today to donate! Every act of support helps ensure that when families need us most, Family Stays.

