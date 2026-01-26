Rooted in Florida | Common Landscaping Mistakes

One of the more common landscaping mistakes, that should be a major consideration prior to planting, is the failure to prepare the site.

Another consideration prior to planting, even purchase of plants, is the mature height and width of a plant.

A successful landscape design also needs a consistent theme. A theme will help to unify the landscape, which prevents it from looking messy and disorganized.

