Rooted in Florida | Common Landscaping Mistakes

We talk about how to protect your plants in cold weather.
Rooted in Florida | Morning Blend
One of the more common landscaping mistakes, that should be a major consideration prior to planting, is the failure to prepare the site.

Another consideration prior to planting, even purchase of plants, is the mature height and width of a plant.

A successful landscape design also needs a consistent theme. A theme will help to unify the landscape, which prevents it from looking messy and disorganized.

For more planting tips from Whitney, visit rootedinflorida.podbean.com

For more information from the Pasco County Extension Service, visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/pasco/ [sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu]

