Rooted in Florida | Creating a Successful Florida-Friendly Landscape

Successful landscaping relies on several key considerations such as resource efficiency. With high water bills, droughts, and watering restrictions, focus on selecting drought-tolerant plants that are right plant, right place and Florida-Friendly,

Don't plant too close to the foundation of homes and buildings or infrastructure. Planting too close doesn't allow room for plants to grow leading to excessive pruning and pest problems not to mention that it makes home maintenance harder. Keep the mature height and width of plants in mind when selecting and planting.

Replacing plants or even mulch with rock or rubber mulch can seem like a great idea. These are not Florida Friendly materials - rock in a rock garden but not around plants. The rocks heat up and can impact the soil pH causing nutritional issues with your plants. Low maintenance landscaping can absolutely be achieved by putting the right plant in the right place and making wise selections.

For more information, visit Cooperative Extension

