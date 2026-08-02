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Rooted in Florida | The Importance of Pollinators

We demonstrate a simple experiment on how pollination works.
Rooted in Florida | Morning Blendii
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Pollinators and their host plants are incredibly important for our environment, our food system, and our health. Teaching children about pollination is a critical part of their understanding and appreciation for plants and plants.

Using simple home items like silk flowers, some twine, and a few pipe cleaners, you can create a pollinator playground where children can use their imagination and fine tune coordination skills to pollinate their flowers using hand made bees!

These types of activities are safe, fun and effective ways to develop knowledge about plants, insects, flowers and food.

For more gardening tips for kids, visit [gardeningsolutions.ifas.ufl.edu].

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