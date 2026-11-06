Roughing it in Style Glamping Girls Getaway

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo is a 1,700-acre authentic dude ranch located along the Kissimmee River in Central Florida. It is one of the premier glamping and outdoor adventure destinations in the region, blending Old Florida wilderness with luxury amenities. Luxury Glamping Tents: Fully furnished high-end canvas tents featuring plush king beds, air conditioning fireplace, and personal concierge service with morning coffee delivery.

Misty Wells from Let's Take it Outside shares some highlights about this luxurious stay. You can find more information at westgateresorts.com and mistywells.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Let's Take it Outside