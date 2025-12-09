Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Safety on a roof top is mission critical.

A new tool keeps you safe while doing roof work
Safety on a roof top is mission critical. How can you stay safe? This new product may be just the tool you need. It's a special fabric that you slip on over your clothes to grip the roof top. It helps to grip the surface to prevent slipping. You can add SG20 at checkout to save 20% off your purchase. For more information go to www. Steepgear.com or BigBrandVentures.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Big Brand Ventures

