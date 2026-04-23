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Sage HeadSpa

Scalp help is the new skincare. oo
The Sage Headspa | Morning Blend
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Redefining Scalp Care Excellence, Sage HeadSpa was founded by Emily Condle and Desarai Mannelly, a clinical esthetician and master cosmetologist who shared one conviction: the scalp deserves the same science-backed, results-driven care as skin.

After years in the beauty industry, they saw a gap between the deeply restorative Japanese head spa tradition and the clinical standards of modern esthetics. Together, they built Sage HeadSpa to bridge that gap, creating a treatment studio where nervous system regulation, scalp health, and visible results all happen in a single session.

For more information, visit thesageheadspa.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sage Headspa

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