Redefining Scalp Care Excellence, Sage HeadSpa was founded by Emily Condle and Desarai Mannelly, a clinical esthetician and master cosmetologist who shared one conviction: the scalp deserves the same science-backed, results-driven care as skin.

After years in the beauty industry, they saw a gap between the deeply restorative Japanese head spa tradition and the clinical standards of modern esthetics. Together, they built Sage HeadSpa to bridge that gap, creating a treatment studio where nervous system regulation, scalp health, and visible results all happen in a single session.

For more information, visit thesageheadspa.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sage Headspa

