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Salt n Rays

An innovativve way to stay stylish and safe from the sun's rays!
Salt n Rays |Morning Blend
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"Founded in 2017 by Christy LaSalle, Salt n Rays® was born out of necessity. We noticed a gap in the market for a product that combines functionality, comfort, and sun protection. As an active family who loves spending time outdoors, we wanted to create a solution that would allow people to enjoy the sun without compromising their skin's health.

Our UPF 50 Towel/Wraps are designed with your needs in mind. Made from a lightweight and absorbent fabric, they are perfect for drying off after a swim or lounging on the beach. But what sets our products apart is their ability to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

With our towel/wraps, you can enjoy the outdoors with peace of mind. The UPF 50 rating ensures that 98% of the sun's harmful rays are blocked, keeping your skin safe from sunburns and long-term damage. Whether you're at the beach, by the pool, or on a hiking trail, our towel/wraps provide the ultimate sun protection.

In addition to their sun protection properties, our towel/wraps are also salt and chlorine resistant, ensuring their durability and longevity. They are designed to withstand the elements and maintain their quality, so you can enjoy them for years to come."

For a 15% discount, visit saltnrays.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Salt n Rays

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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