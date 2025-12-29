Salute to Vienna Returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall

With timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance, stunning floral designs, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration, full of old-world charm. Salute to Vienna adds a fun and festive dash of traditional European culture to the end of the holiday season. It is a smashing, authentic re-creation of the 80+ year-old Viennese Neujahrskonzert—a concert presented by the Vienna Philharmonic every New Year’s Day—beloved for its lively music and time-honoured traditions. Celebrating 30 years in North America, Salute to Vienna sustains and reinvents these traditions with a frothy 2 1/4 - hour concert of dancing, duets and arias from light operettas, all narrated by a European conductor who is both talented and fun and backed by a full symphony orchestra. Add this concert to your list of “old ways to make the holidays young again”.

