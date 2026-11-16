Sanding Ovations just got even bigger! Sanding Ovations: “Music Is the Key” presented by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, hits Treasure Island Beach Nov. 19-22, with an All-American Encore Weekend Nov. 27-29, and we have added two can’t-miss events:

Meet the Masters | Wed., Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m., WAVES Beach Bar at The Bilmar Mingle with the incredible sculptors behind the masterpieces and hear how they turn sand and water into art. $20 includes hors d’oeuvres and beer. Tickets: bit.ly/4B5d0dm.

Silent Dance Party | Thurs., Nov. 19, 6-9 p.m., Sanding Ovations Stage Glowing headphones, a Gulf sunset, kites lighting up the night sky, and a beach full of people dancing to their own beat. $10 headphones, limited quantities. Reserve your headphones: bit.ly/4hRMfBG.

Then come back for the Encore Weekend: Florida vs. FSU, Michigan vs. Ohio State and NFL football on the big screen, plus live music, vendors and the sculptures still standing tall. A big thank-you to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater for presenting this year’s festival! Full schedule: SandingOvationsMastersCup.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Treasure Island