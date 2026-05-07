Saucy! by KFC is all about big flavor and having fun. At its core, it’s a sauce-forward concept built around freshly prepared chicken tendies, craveable sides, and a lineup of 12 bold, globally inspired sauces that guests can mix, match, and experiment with. It takes the heritage and quality people know from KFC and gives it a fresh, modern twist. The whole experience is designed to feel energetic and customizable—so whether you’re someone who sticks with a favorite sauce or wants to try a few different flavor combos in one visit, it’s all about finding your perfect match. It’s fast, fun, and made for people who love turning up the flavor. We designed Saucy! to feel energetic, expressive, and fun from the moment guests walk in.

Our restaurants bring the menu to life with modern, tech-forward spaces designed to be as expressive as the flavors themselves. Guests are welcomed into vibrant pink interiors, sleek finishes, self-serve kiosks, and convenient drive-thrus that make ordering fast and intuitive. As the day turns into night, the energy shifts. Starting at 9:00 PM, the lights dim, the music turns up, and the restaurant transforms into a late-night hangout that takes “vibe dining” to the next level.

The menu is all about letting guests build their perfect bite. It starts with our freshly prepared chicken tendies, which are rooted in KFC’s Original Recipe®, and then the fun comes from pairing them with any of our 12 bold, globally inspired sauces. That creates hundreds of different flavor combinations depending on what you’re in the mood for. We’ve got a really playful lineup of items like Chick’itos, Sammies, and Grand’itos that you can customize with your favorite sauce. There are also tendie-loaded sides, rice bowls, and fresh salads, so whether you want something quick and simple or a full combo meal, there are plenty of ways to mix and match. And you definitely can’t skip dessert — our Puffies are these mini, golden pastries dusted in sugar and served with sweet dipping sauces, which is the perfect way to finish off the meal.

Tampa is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, with an on-the-go population that over-indexes on dining out and convenience—making it an ideal market for Saucy!’s bold, fast-casual concept. Saucy! by KFC’s Tampa Bay expansion has ramped up rapidly, with all six locations opening within just a few months. Saucy! made its market debut earlier this year and has quickly built a strong footprint across the region, with its newest restaurants now open in Bradenton (as of Monday) and Trinity (opening today, Wednesday, May 6).

Guests can find more information at our website at https://saucy.kfc.com/ [saucy.kfc.com] and follow us on socials @saucybykfc on Instagram and Saucy by KFC on Facebook.

Guests can also visit any of our six Saucy! by KFC locations across Tampa:

Waters (5706 W. Waters Ave.)

Westchase (8730 W. Linebaugh Avenue)

Temple Terrace / USF (5112 E. Fowler Avenue)

Carrollwood (12650 N. Dale Mabry Hwy)

Bradenton (5484 Lena Road) Trinity (2224 Western Way #A)