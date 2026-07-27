Saving On Emergency Supplies

Now permanently in place throughout Florida, there is a sales tax holiday. This gives Florida residents

a break on sales tax when buying qualifying emergency supplies used during events such as hurricanes, flash floods, and wildfires. Joining Morning Blend is Stephanie Berzinski, Senior Manager of External Communications for the leader in fire safety Kidde,to share info on how to take advantage of this holiday

You can learn more about product options and safety education at kidde.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kidde

