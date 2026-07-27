Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Saving On Emergency Supplies

Help stop house fire with kiddie products.
kiddie | Morning Blend
Posted

Now permanently in place throughout Florida, there is a sales tax holiday. This gives Florida residents
a break on sales tax when buying qualifying emergency supplies used during events such as hurricanes, flash floods, and wildfires. Joining Morning Blend is Stephanie Berzinski, Senior Manager of External Communications for the leader in fire safety Kidde,to share info on how to take advantage of this holiday

You can learn more about product options and safety education at kidde.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kidde

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com