Scalloping Season is Here!

One of Florida’s most beloved summer traditions returns July 1 as scalloping season opens along the Gulf Coast, and Paddletail Waterfront Lodge, A Trademark Collection by Wyndham, is making it easy for guests to turn the experience into a full waterfront getaway.

Available through September 24, the lodge’s seasonal Scalloping Package pairs guided Gulf excursions with waterfront accommodations and a chef-prepared cook-your-catch dinner in the heart of Crystal River. Starting at $890 for two guests*, midweek packages include: • Two nights’ accommodations at Paddletail Waterfront Lodge • Guided scalloping excursion with one of Crystal River’s top captains, including snorkel gear, mask and fins • Chef-prepared cook-your-catch dinner featuring guests’ fresh scallops served with seasonal sides • Welcome amenity bag with scalloping tips, mesh gathering bags and scallop recipes

For more information or to book your scalloping adventure, visit PaddletailLodge.com or call (866) 930-8730

