Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Scavenger Hunt to Support Families Battling Pediatric Cancer Returns to Brandon

The 1Voice Foundation's Quest for Hope is coming up on Saturday, September 6.
1Voice Foundation | Morning Blend
Posted

The 1Voice Foundation's Quest for Hope is coming up next month, challenging teams to think fast, move quickly, and have fun — all while helping families facing the fight of their lives.

It's happening on Saturday, September 6 from 4-7pm at Rotary's Camp Florida, Inc in Brandon. It'll be a unique scavenger hunt benefiting the 1Voice Foundation, which supports children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

Teams of 4–6 participants, all age 21 and over, will tackle a series of challenges using a game app to guide them through physical activities, photo and video tasks, riddles, trivia, and more. Costumes are highly encouraged, with a special prize for Best Team Costume adding to the fun.

Every dollar raised from the $95-per-person entry fee goes directly to the foundation’s life-changing programs, including the 1Voice Academy—the only school in the world designed for children with cancer who cannot attend traditional schools.

For more information, visit 1VoiceFoundation.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com