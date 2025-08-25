Scavenger Hunt to Support Families Battling Pediatric Cancer Returns to Brandon

The 1Voice Foundation's Quest for Hope is coming up next month, challenging teams to think fast, move quickly, and have fun — all while helping families facing the fight of their lives.

It's happening on Saturday, September 6 from 4-7pm at Rotary's Camp Florida, Inc in Brandon. It'll be a unique scavenger hunt benefiting the 1Voice Foundation, which supports children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

Teams of 4–6 participants, all age 21 and over, will tackle a series of challenges using a game app to guide them through physical activities, photo and video tasks, riddles, trivia, and more. Costumes are highly encouraged, with a special prize for Best Team Costume adding to the fun.

Every dollar raised from the $95-per-person entry fee goes directly to the foundation’s life-changing programs, including the 1Voice Academy—the only school in the world designed for children with cancer who cannot attend traditional schools.

For more information, visit 1VoiceFoundation.org.