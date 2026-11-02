Adults get the museum all to themselves this Thursday night for Science After Dark: Chemistry Uncorked! MOSI are taking chemistry out of the textbook. To show you what they mean, Janet White shares a fun wine experiment that's a pH cocktail!
Science After Dark | MOSI Monday
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