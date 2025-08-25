SCREAM-A-GEDDON Returns With a New Twisted Terror: Killgore’s 3D Circus

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SCREAM-A-GEDDON, Tampa Bay’s premier horror park, is back again, and this time, there’s a new clown in town.
Florida’s premier horror park is back, and this year, a new clown is running the show. SCREAM-A-GEDDON will once again unleash fear across 30 terrifying acres from Friday, August 29, through Sunday, November 8.

It will feature six chilling attractions—and headlining the 2025 season is the brand-new Killgore’s 3D Circus, offering an immersive 3D experience.

Two houses, Ravenhill Asylum and Breach, will also offer guests interactive experiences, where an optional glow necklace allows actors to take them deeper into the stories and secret rooms of the haunts.

Zombie Paintball offers guests a chance to flip the script as they ride on a bus through the woods to find and defend themselves against zombies with paintball, making the monsters the victims this time.

When guests need a break from scares, SCREAM-A-GEDDON's Monster Midway features carnival-style games and a variety of food and beverage options, including craft beer and wine. Bonzo’s Beer Garden is fully stocked with all the best local craft beers around.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ScreamAGeddon.com.

