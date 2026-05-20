Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Season Essentials

Candace gives us some great beauty products to beat the heat.
Candace Corey | Morning Blend
Posted

Beauty + Lifestyle Candace Corey is sharing a few of her Season Essentials to take you from Spring to Summer!

Featured Products

Boiron Arnicare Roll-On
Available at CVS
 
Lovesac Sactional
lovesac.com
 
Parfums de Marly Home Diffuser
us.Parfums-De-Marly.com
 
 
For more tips join the Candace Corey Blog Newsletter [candacecorey.us11.list-manage.com] and information about giveaways. You can also follow her on Instagram at @[instagram.com]candacecoreyma [instagram.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Candace Corey

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com